NASS To Reconsider Traditional Rulers Bill On Constitutional Roles

The National Assembly has stated its commitment to reconsider the bill on constitutional roles for traditional rulers in Nigeria.

Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas said this in Ise Ekiti after his conferment of Chieftaincy Title as Agba-Akin of Ise

Hon. Abbas pointed out that Traditional Rulers are custodians of culture and often played critical roles in conflict resolution and national integration.

Represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Namdi Chanbani, the House of Representatives Speaker explained that such constitutional roles would not only make them more relevant but also help in maintaining political and economic growth as well as social cohesion.

In his address, the Arinjale of Ise-Ekiti, Oba Ayodele Ajayi, observed that the Chieftaincy titles conferred on notable Nigerians would go a long way to promote peace, unity and urged the newly installed chiefs to always work for progress of Nigeria and humanity.

A member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti South Federal constituency, Retired Air Vice Marshall Rufus Ojuawo who is a native of the town explained that installation of the speaker as the Agba Akin of Ise-Ekiti symbolised the unity and love Yoruba race had for other ethnic groups in the country, with a call on Nigerians to always live in love, peace and harmony.