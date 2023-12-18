JUST-IN: Court Dismisses Suit Filed By ‘Meddlesome Interloper,’ George Uboh Targeted At Blackmailing NNPCL GCEO Kyari

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

..Declares Suit As Lacking In Merit

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has dismissed the case filed against the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari by George Uboh Whistle-blower Network.

The case against the GCEO was dismissed on Monday in Abuja.

The Court held emphatically that Kyari cannot be sued in his personal capacity in respect of official acts and records of NNPCL.

It also held that Kyari as a person is neither subject to the FOI Act nor judicial review applications under the rules of Court.

The Court also held that the Claimant lacked locus standi and there was no cause of action against Mallam Kyari.

The suit was declared incompetent and dismissed.