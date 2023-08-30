National Grid Active For 400 Days Without Collapse, Says TCN

The country’s National grid has achieved 400 days of stability without collapsing.

In 2022, the National Grid collapsed eight times, with the last record to be in September.

But about 400 days later, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said that the country has achieved system stability.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the principal Manager of Public Affairs TCN Ndidi Mbah on August 29, 2023.

Nigeria’s electricity generation has been between 4,000 to 5,000 Mega-Watts despite investments in the power sector.

Last year, it crashed from the 6,336.52 megawatts recorded in 2021 to 5,346.82MW.