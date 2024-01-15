Nations Cup: Cape Verde Defeat Ghana 2-1 To Top Group B

287 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ghana suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their opening game at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday night.

The Black Stars conceded a 92nd minute winner to ensure a frustrating start.

The Black Stars also missed the services of Mohammed Qudus, who was not even dressed for the game due to lack of match fitness.

Jamiro Monteiro scored the first goal for Cape Verde in the 17th minute when his effort got the better of Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

Majeed Ashimeru’s goal was ruled out by VAR for offside as Ghana continued to probe for an immediate response but Cape Verde remained resolute to go into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

Ghana’s Andre Ayew came off the bench in the second half to become the third player to play in eight editions of the competition, joining an exclusive list that contains the likes of Rigobert Song and Ahmed Hassan.

The veteran did little to influence the game, but his younger brother, Jordan Ayew provided the cross that led to the equaliser for the Black Stars.

Alexander Djiku headed home Jordan Ayew’s cross just before the hour mark.

The goal did little to dampen the spirits of the Cape Verdeans as they continue to throng forward for the winner.

Their persistence was rewarded in the closing moments of the game when Ghana failed to handle a low ball into the box to allow Garry Rodrigues to slam home the winner.

The Black Stars crashed out in the group stages in the last edition of the competition in 2022. They will need to win their next two games to stand a chance of making it out of Group B.

In the other Group B match, Egypt needed a late penalty from Mohammed Salah to snatch a 2-2 draw against Mozambique.

Up next for Ghana is a blockbuster clash against Egypt on Thursday, while Cape Verde will fancy their chances against Mozambique for a place in the next round on Friday.