Vinicius Scores Hat-trick As Real Madrid Beat Barcelona 4-1 To Win Super Cup

Vinicius Jr. scored a stunning hat-trick to help Real Madrid to a 4–1 win over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.

The match was played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as Real Madrid made amends for last year’s loss in the final to win their first trophy of the season.

The heavy defeat piles pressure on Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, who has come under barrage of criticisms for the club’s poor performances in recent weeks.

Vinicius and his teammate exposed Barcelona and deservedly went home with the trophy.

The Brazilian winger opened the scoring in the seventh minute when he received a sublime pass from Jude Bellingham to race through on goal before rounding Barcelona’s goalkeeper, Inaki Pena to score.

Three minutes later, He finished off Rodrygo’s cross to make it 2-0 for Real Madrid against a stunned Barcelona team.

Robert Lewandoski produced a powerful finish in the 33rd minute to reduce the deficit.

In the 39th minute, Araujo fouled Vinicius in the 18-yard box as the referee pointed to the spot.

Vinicius scored from the penalty spot to complete a first-half hat-trick and set Real Madrid on course to an emphatic victory over their rivals.

Rodrygo took advantage of Barcelona’s poor defending to score the fourth goal in the 64th minute.

Araujo’s miserable night was compounded with 20 minutes to go as he was sent off for clashing with Vinicius.

Real Madrid have now won their third straight Classico and also their 13th Super Cup trophy.

Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez was disappointed with his team’s performance in the final.

Xavi said: “We have not shown the level required for a match like this,”

“We played our worst game. We weren’t comfortable at any point. Madrid hurt us on the counter. I apologise to the fans because it was hard for us to compete and we showed our worst side.”

On the other hand, Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with his team’s showing.

Ancelotti said: “We wanted to win and we did it with merit. We didn’t start very well, but we found Vinícius in an extraordinary moment and, from there, another one started. Barcelona managed the ball, looked for opportunities and, until 4-1, it was open. We tried to control it, without pressing too high. It was a complete match and we are very happy.”

Barcelona fans will be hoping for an immediate response when they take on Unionista in the Copa Del Rey on Thursday.