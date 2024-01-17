Uzodimma Dissolves Cabinet, Removes Local Govt Administrators

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has dissolved the Imo State expanded executive council members, promising that those in the former cabinet with exceptional performance will be accommodated in the soon to be reconstituted cabinet.

The governor made the dissolution on Tuesday at the new EXCO chamber, government house Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Advertisement

Also, the governor approved the dissolution of the Sole Administrators of the 27 Local Government Areas in the State with immediate effect.

Affected in the dissolution of the expanded EXCO are all members, including Commissioners, Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants.

Addressing a gathering of all his political appointees, he thanked members of the expanded executive council and other political office holders for their support throughout his first tenure in government, even in the face of challenges, but more importantly for working hard to ensure that his Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), overwhelmingly won the governorship election in Imo State on November 11, 2023.

The Governor recalled that it was their support, loyalty and spirit of family that made it possible for him to win in all the 27 local government areas of Imo State.

Advertisement

He noted that collectively and individually, they made invaluable contributions to the stability and efficiency of his administration despite the challenges posed by Covid- 19 and the politically motivated insecurity.

He said, “I want to remind you that whether you will be directly involved in the new dispensation or tangentially involved, wherever you are, you will be proud to have been part of this government.”