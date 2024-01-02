Nations Cup: Sport Analysts Attack Peseiro Over Exclusion Of Home-Based Players From Super Eagles List

392 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Reactions have continued to trail Jose Peseiro’s squad list for the Super Eagles Nations Cup party in Ivory Coast.

Peseiro called up 25 players to fly Nigeria’s flag in the competition and his decision not to include any outfield player in the Nigeria Professional Football League has continued to attract reactions from football stakeholders in the country.

Advertisement

Enyimba goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke is the only NPFL player in the squad, while there was no room for any outfield player.

Experienced NPFL defender, Ifeanyi Anaemena has described the exclusion of homebased outfield players in the list as a disrespect to the NPFL.

Anaemena said: “It is an insult and it shows to the world that the league is not valued,”

“This is one of the reasons when some players don’t want to play in the NPFL when they return home from abroad. They’d rather stay at home and wait for offers from other leagues. Most NPFL stars go to Tanzania, Zambia, Ethiopia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to play football because the league is devalued.”

Advertisement

Anaemena currently plays for Abia Warrior in the NPFL after previous stints with Enyimba, Remo Stars.

Similarly, Sport Analyst have expressed their displeasure with the list.

THE WHISTLER spoke with a number of sport analysts, who aired their opinions on the list.

Marcelinnus Anyanwu said: “I would have loved to see more home based players in that squad, at least three or four home base players, Doma united goalkeeper, Osayi Kingdom should be included, Gift Orbtan should be in that least, Balogun should be in the squad too.”

Femi Fabunmi said: It’s a fair squad, just that I would have preferred that the two wasted slots would have been given to two home based players they would have complimented the squad”.

Advertisement

Ajike Ukonu said: “How often does Jose Peseiro watch NPFL matches? Because anyone following the NPFL this season will notice the quality of players, teams and matches.”

Abass Quadri said: “This is one of the problems we have in our Super Eagles team. Inviting players because they play abroad as if those that play in local leagues cannot also get the opportunity to play abroad. Some of these players are not better than our home-based boys.”

Jordan FM’s Olusola Adebayo however agreed with Peseiro on the exclusion of the home based players.

“Our best players don’t play in the NPFL or play there for long to be mentally ready for the Super Eagles, It’s not a coincidence that the NPFL have produced more GK for the Super Eagles than outfield players, It is because they play longer in the league than most of the outfield players. if its by merit, it’s justified, Other considerations may tilt towards their inclusion but not by merit.”

Adebayo expressed his concerns concerning the team’s midfield.

“My fear is in the midfield, the midfield have always been the weakest link in the team technically, and the coach has not done anything to change the narrative, inviting only five midfielders with almost similar style of play to execute the AFCON is not the best, this left the team short as far as technical balance is concerned as the team have more attackers than the numbers in the “engine room”, the coach has a job to do and has his work cut no doubt as the Super Eagles go for the fourth title.”

Advertisement

Owoidoho Ukoh said, “Trust me if an NPFL team wins a CAF title, I’m telling you for a fact that a number of the team players will be fully involved in the national team. People don’t take the league seriously.”

“These Nigeria league players should do well for themselves by dominating CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup and CHAN, let them dominate their mates here in Africa and let us see if they will not be invited,” Deji Apalowo also opined.

The Super Eagles will open their Nations Cup campaign against Equatorial Guinea on January 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe.

Four days later, they will take on the hosts, Ivory Coast before rounding off the first round with a clash against Guinea-Bissau on January 22nd.