Nationwide Protests In Iran After Quran Desecration In Sweden

Large numbers of protesters have taken to the streets of Iran following another desecration of the Koran in Sweden.

Worshippers took part in the state-organised nationwide protests after Friday prayers, state media reported.

On Thursday evening, the Swedish ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Tehran, a sharp form of diplomatic protest.

On the same day, for the second time in a few weeks, a Koran was desecrated in an anti-Islam stunt in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

A burning at the end of June had already caused outrage in the Islamic world.

The new action coincided with the Islamic New Year celebrations.

Wanton desecration of the Koran is considered blasphemy.

Relations between Iran and Sweden had long been considered strained.

In May, Iran’s judiciary executed a Swedish-Iranian citizen on terror charges.

Sweden and the European Union strongly condemned the controversial execution.

Tehran is demanding that Sweden released an Iranian national sentenced to life imprisonment for involvement in the mass execution of political prisoners.