NBC Bars Radio, TV Stations From Revealing Details Of Terrorist Attacks

The National Broadcasting Commission has barred broadcasting stations from including details of Boko Haram, bandits and other terrorist attacks in their reports.

The decision was based on a memo sent to broadcast stations dated July 7, seen by THE WHISTLER.

The memo was titled: ‘Newspaper Review and Current Affairs Programmes: A Need For Caution.’

The NBC said that while Nigerians have the right to know about security issues, it would be detrimental to the Nigerian state for radio and TV stations to divulge every details at their disposal.

The commission said broadcasters are expected to collaborate with the government in dealing with the security challenges.

The NBS said, “While bringing information on security to the doorsteps of Nigerians is a necessity, there is a need for caution as too many details may have an adverse implication on the efforts of our security officials who are duty-bound to deal with the insurgency.

“The Commission, therefore, enjoins broadcasters to collaborate with the government in dealing with the security challenges by not glamourising the nefarious activities of insurgents, terrorists, kidnappers, bandits etc’”

It also cautioned broadcast stations to advise their guests and/or analysts on programmes not to polarise the citizenry with divisive rhetoric, in driving home their point.

The broadcast stations are also urged also not to “give details of either the security issues or victims of these security challenges so as not to jeopardise the efforts of the Nigerian soldiers and other security agents.”

The Commission cited Sections 5.4.1(f) and 5.4.3 of the NBC Code which is binding on broadcast stations.

The Section provides that “The broadcaster shall not transmit divisive materials that may threaten or compromise the divisibility and indissolubility of Nigeria as a sovereign state.

“In reporting conflict situations, the broadcaster shall perform the role of a peace agent by adhering to the principle of responsibility, accuracy and neutrality.”