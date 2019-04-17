NBS Reports Shows Nigerians Paid More For Diesel In March Than Feb

Advertisement

The National Bureau of Statistics has said the average price paid by consumers for automotive gas oil (diesel) has increased in March compared to February, while the cost of petrol, diesel, and kerosene decreased.

This was contained in a report on its website, showing that the average price for diesel, increased by 1.58% month-on-month and 11.02% year-on-year to N229.16 in March 2019 from to N225.61 in February 2019.

It further added that “States with the highest average price of diesel were Borno (N246.67), Niger (N241.88) and Imo (N240.50).

Advertisement

“States with the lowest average price of diesel were Ekiti (N203.95), Plateau (N217.00) and Rivers (N218.00)”.

Meanwhile, the Bureau’s report indicates that the average price paid by consumers for petrol decreased by -11.1 per cent year-on-year and -0.00 per cent month-on-month to N145.30 in March 2019 from N145.30 in February 2019.

With the approved government price of N145, NBS listed “states with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) to be Yobe N147.55, Taraba N147.00 & Kebbi N146.75.

“States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Zamfara N144.39, Abuja N144.00 & Bauchi N143.89,” it said.

The bureau, on national household kerosene, said the “Average price per litre paid by consumers for Kerosene decreased by -0.49% month-on-month and increased by 12.99% year-on-year to N303.94 in March 2019 from N305.44 in February 2019.”