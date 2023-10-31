NBS, World Bank, Other Stakeholders Brainstorm On National Strategy For Statistics Development

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday begun the process towards the drafting of the third phase of the National Strategy for the Development of Statistics.

The NSDS, which would cover the 2024-2028 period is a comprehensive framework to guide the systematic and coordinated development of statistical activities in the country.

It is designed to enhance the quality, relevance and accessibility of statistical data, which is crucial for evidence-based decision-making, policy formulation and national development planning.

Speaking at a National Stakeholders Engagement Workshop for the Drafting of the National Strategy for the Development of Statistics (NSDS) Phase III, the Statistician General of the Federation, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, said the agency is about to embark on a transformative journey toward the formulation of a new National Strategy for the Development of Statistics in Nigeria.

This strategy, he added, will serve as a guiding light, steering the NBS towards a modernised and transformed statistical system.

He said, “In this age of data, we find ourselves at the crossroads of possibility and responsibility, for the path we chart today will shape the Nigeria of tomorrow.

“The development of this new strategy is a unique opportunity for us to assess our past, understand our present, and chart a course for our future.

“I firmly believe that every stakeholder represented in this room, brings with them, a wealth of experience, knowledge, and insight into this process. Your inputs are invaluable, as they will guide us in identifying the most pressing data needs and challenges in our society.”

As stakeholders deliberate and make inputs to the crafting of the new National Strategy for the Development of Statistics in Nigeria, the NBS Boss said the agency would be guided by key principles of inclusivity, quality and accuracy, innovation and technology, capacity building, partnership and collaboration.

He said, “We must ensure that the statistical system caters to the needs of all segments of our society, leaving no one behind. This means addressing data gaps related to marginalized groups, regions, and sectors. This includes issues pertaining to gender, persons with disability and those at the local government level. This principle is aligned with the spirit and letter of the global sustainable development agenda, which is to leave no one behind.”

On quality and accuracy, he said, “The accuracy and quality of our statistics are paramount. We must continuously strive for excellence in data collection, analysis, and dissemination to maintain the trust of our users.

“Hence the importance of the quality of the output, soundness of the methodology and processes, and the robustness of our data sources, cannot be understated, they are extremely vital, and due attention must be paid to it.”

He also said the Bureau would embrace the latest technological advancements to streamline data collection, analysis, reporting, and dissemination processes, noting that the current unrelenting digital revolution offers new opportunities to enhance statistical capabilities.

The new NSDS, 2024-2028 will provide mechanisms for a holistic reform of the National Statistical System (NSS) which will ensure an integrated, unified data production system.

It is intended to cover the entire NSS by bringing together all agencies involved in data production and management across the three tiers of government.

The production process will include, engage and involve major statistical stakeholders as well as policy makers at the Federal, State and Local Government levels; and also endeavour to integrate the statistical strategies and Master Plans of the national and sub-national governments.

The NSDS also serves as a comprehensive effort to present an assessment of the status of the NSS, as well as address the strategic issues to be implemented over a 5-year period. The implementation of this new NSDS will span 2024-2028, and result in transforming the entire National Statistical System for enhanced global competitiveness ranking of the NSS across the three tiers of government.

While expanding and opening new frontiers and areas of statistical production to reflect the current realities on ground, emerging issues would be adequately integrated.

The Director, Information and Communications Technology, NBS, Biyi Fafunmi, said the purpose of NSDS is to provide mechanism for further reform of the NSS and acceleration of statistical development in Nigeria.

According to him, NSDS engenders development of an integrated, harmonized, coordinated and coherent NSS to guarantee unified data production process.

He said, “The importance of this workshop /dialogue cannot be over emphasized in view of the opportunity it is availing us to build the new NSS that will be all-encompassing, participatory and meet Nigeria’s national need in the emerging trend of innovations currently evolving worldwide for national sustainable.”