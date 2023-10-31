Zach Adedeji To Go After The Rich, Plug Revenue Leakages As Senate Confirms Him FIRS Chairman

On Tuesday, the Senate granted approval to President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Zach Adedeji as the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Adedeji appeared before the upper legislative chamber for his screening, during which he outlined his plans to enhance the nation’s revenue collection and curb leakages.

He identified insufficient data in the oil and gas sector among key challenges facing the agency, adding that establishing a solid foundation of data was key to making informed decisions and gaining insights into the precise number of crude oil vessels entering the country and the associated tax revenue.

Adedeji said adequate data would also be instrumental in identifying affluent individuals who are not paying their fair share of taxes.

Adedeji, who had been holding the office in acting capacity, is a first-class graduate of Accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University.

He had served as the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue after previously serving as the Oyo State Commissioner of Finance and as the Executive Secretary / CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

His appointment as FIRS Chairman is for an initial term of four years.