Be Honest About Flight Delays, NCAA Tells Airlines

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The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has advised airlines operating in the country to enhance transparency in reporting flight delays, particularly when caused by operational constraints

The directive was announced on Tuesday by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, through his X handle.

Achimugu cautioned airlines against giving passengers misleading or inconsistent information during prolonged delays, stressing the importance of accurate updates to help travelers make informed decisions.

“Airlines should, please, ensure to let passengers know the true reasons for lengthy delays, especially when it is a fuelling issue.

“Do not keep people waiting in false hopes from morning until late at night, only to either cancel or fly at an hour where safety at the destination city is not guaranteed.

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“Everybody is affected by this avoidable situation, including top government officials. Visa interview applicants. Students. Business people. Etc.,” Achimugu said.

He noted that many of the disruptions are avoidable and emphasized that better communication could significantly reduce passenger inconvenience.

According to him, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Chris Najomo, has expressed concern over the situation and has ordered enhanced monitoring of flight operations by relevant consumer protection officers.

“The challenges may not be the fault of the airlines sometimes, but it is the responsibility of the operator to mitigate the inconvenience of paying passengers by letting them choose to book another flight to prevent missing out on extremely important events. This is a no-brainer,” he stated.

Achimugu further cautioned airlines against issuing inaccurate operational updates.

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“Do not say, ‘Bird strike’ if the problem is fuel. Do not say, ‘We will take off in 30 minutes,’ if you are not sure of fuelling. Do not announce a 20-minute delay if the operating aircraft is not on ground and has no ETA yet,” he said.

He also stressed that passengers stranded late into the night should be provided with hotel accommodation where necessary, in line with consumer protection regulations.