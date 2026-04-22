2027: Olawepo-Hashim, Falana, Vow To Resist One-Party Rule

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A former presidential candidate, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has declared that pro-democracy forces across Nigeria will resist any attempt to foist a one-party system on the country, following a strategic meeting with Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana.

Hashim made the declaration after the meeting, which was part of ongoing consultations with stakeholders on the state of the nation’s democracy, aimed at safeguarding Nigeria’s multi-party democratic structure.

“We resolved to sustain the multi-party structure of Nigeria’s democracy and resist one-party rule,” he said.

The position was contained in a statement issued by the Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim Media Office and made available on Wednesday.

Hashim described Falana as a long-standing ally whose relationship with him spans over four decades, built on activism, resistance, and a shared commitment to justice.

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He recalled their involvement in the anti-apartheid struggle under the Nigeria-ANC Friendship and Cultural Association, including a protest held on January 7, 1988, during the visit of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

He said he led a student contingent that defied security restrictions and advanced onto the airport tarmac in protest, an action that resulted in the arrest of five activists.

He paid tribute to those involved, noting that only two of them are still alive, while others, including Olaitan Oyerinde, Chris Ayaeze, and Rotimi Ewebiyi, have since passed on.

Hashim also highlighted his legal battles against military rule, including a 1988 suit challenging the Structural Adjustment Programme under the regime of Ibrahim Babangida, in which Falana served as his pro bono lawyer.

He further referenced his 1989 detention in a constitutional case against the Attorney General of the Federation, handled by a legal team led by Alao Aka-Bashorun.

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He disclosed that Falana also played a key role in his appointment as National Administrative Secretary of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, where he worked under the late Beko Ransome-Kuti.

Hashim stressed that their enduring alliance remains focused on defending democratic values, civil liberties, and political plurality in Nigeria, adding that consultations with like-minded stakeholders would continue as part of efforts to safeguard the country’s democratic system.

Nigeria has operated a multi-party democratic system since the return to civilian rule in 1999, following decades of military governance that curtailed political freedoms and civil liberties.

The current democratic dispensation, known as the Fourth Republic, has been sustained through successive general elections.

However, concerns about electoral integrity and the dominance of major political parties have persisted throughout the period.

In recent times, increasing defections by opposition figures, particularly to the ruling All Progressives Congress and the weakening of major opposition platforms such as the Peoples Democratic Party, have triggered debates about the possibility of a de facto one-party state ahead of the 2027 general elections.