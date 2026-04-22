Israel Urges Lebanon To Cooperate In Dismantling Hezbollah

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Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has called on Lebanon to cooperate with Israel in dismantling Hezbollah, describing the group as the main obstacle to peace and normalisation between both countries.

Saar made the remarks during Israel’s Independence Day address to ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps ahead of planned discussions in Washington on Thursday.

The talks follow a working level meeting last week, the first direct diplomatic engagement between Israeli and Lebanese officials in decades, facilitated by the United States.

“We don’t have any serious disagreements with Lebanon. There are a few minor border disputes that can be solved,” Saar said. “The obstacle to peace and normalisation between the countries is one: Hezbollah.”

He added that Lebanon could achieve “a future of sovereignty, independence and freedom from Iranian influence” if it takes steps to dismantle the group.

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Hezbollah, widely regarded as an Iran backed armed group, has long been a major security concern for Israel, particularly amid recent escalations that triggered Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon. Israel says the group poses a threat through rocket and anti tank attacks targeting northern communities.

Israeli forces currently maintain a security buffer zone extending roughly 10 kilometres into southern Lebanon. The zone, according to Israeli officials, is intended to prevent attacks and will remain in place until Hezbollah’s military presence in the area is addressed.

Israeli leaders including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have said the buffer zone is a defensive measure, stressing that lasting peace depends on Lebanon asserting control over its territory and curbing Hezbollah’s military infrastructure south of the Litani River.

The upcoming Washington talks are being viewed as a potential step toward de escalation, although both sides acknowledge significant challenges remain.

United States officials have described the discussions as a “historic opportunity,” while emphasising that any agreement must address Hezbollah’s role and Lebanon’s sovereignty.

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Lebanese officials have previously called for a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal, while Israel continues to insist on concrete steps to limit Hezbollah’s capabilities.

The developments come amid ongoing regional tensions, with Israel maintaining that addressing the threat posed by Hezbollah is essential to both its security and Lebanon’s long term stability.

The Washington negotiations are expected to test whether diplomatic efforts can build on recent military developments toward a broader settlement.