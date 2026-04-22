Mr P Denies Women Behind Okoye Family Rift, Cites Betrayal

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Nigerian music star and former P-Square member, Peter Okoye, known as Mr P, has denied suggestions that a woman was behind the fresh rift in the Okoye family, saying the disagreement stems from years of internal disputes over loyalty, trust, and control of their music business.

In a series of posts shared on Wednesday via his X handle, Mr P pushed back against public speculation linking women to the family’s breakdown.

“Before you drag any woman into this! No woman directed or advised anyone to steal from what I worked for over the years. Stop pushing that narrative to suit your agenda.”

He maintained that the conflict began long before any of the brothers got married.

“None of us were even married 20-something years ago when this whole betrayal and stealing started! I said what I said.”

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Mr P, who has repeatedly spoken about distancing himself from family members over alleged betrayal, said he has prioritised his mental health despite public criticism.

“Yes, it’s painful. And yes, it’s my loss. But no one should keep reminding me that I was betrayed and used by my own blood for over 20 years plus.”

He added that setting boundaries became necessary for his well-being.

“Even if my parents were alive and supported this kind of betrayal, I’d still choose to step back, cut them off, and protect my peace. Boundaries are necessary! Blood isn’t thicker than my peace of mind.”

The singer further confirmed that the dispute remains unresolved and is now before the courts.

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“Now that I’ve uncovered the betrayal that has been going on for over 20 years plus, suddenly we’re blood? No… it doesn’t work like that. We are still in court!”

The comments come amid renewed attention on the long-running crisis within the Okoye family involving Peter and Paul Okoye, as well as their elder brother, Jude Okoye, which has seen multiple breakups, reconciliations, and fresh disputes over the years.