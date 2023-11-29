Refrain From Issuing Goodwill Messages On My Reappointment As NNPC Limited GCEO, Kyari Urges Stakeholders, Nigerians

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Malam Mele Kyari, has expressed gratitude to Stakeholders and Nigerians for their enthusiasm regarding his reappointment by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kyari, in a statement by the NNPC made available to THE WHISTLER, viewed his reappointment as a renewed challenge, adding that he is committed to stabilizing the oil industry and enhancing service delivery for increased revenue.

The GCEO in the statement humbly appealed to stakeholders in the oil sector and fellow Nigerians to support the company under his leadership to ensure the success of its mandate.

Consequently, Kyari pleaded with all parties concerned to refrain from issuing congratulatory messages on his reappointment.

He emphasized the necessity for all stakeholders’ commitment to drive revenue growth and fortify resilience for the naira and the economy.

Tinubu had in a landmark decision, announced the reappointment of Kyari as the GCEO of NNPC Limited signaling continuity in the nation’s oil sector.

The move came as part of a larger reshuffle, where President Tinubu unveiled a new board and management team for the NNPCL, effective December 1, 2023.

The reappointment of Kyari suggests that the current administration has confidence in his ability to steer the NNPCL toward greater heights in a challenging global oil economy.