NDLEA Launches Manhunt For Lagos ‘Drug Dealer’ Who Crushed Officer To Evade Arrest

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has launched a manhunt for a Lagos-based suspected drug dealer, Sowunmi Ayodeji Kayode, who is now on the run after using his luxury car to crush an NDLEA operative in his bid to escape arrest when operatives were searching for him last weekend.

It was gathered that anti-narcotics officers of the agency had on Friday stormed the residence of Sowunmi, located at 2/3 Adetola Ayeni close, in the Lekki area of Lagos for a search and possible arrest following credible intelligence that he was dealing in illicit drugs in his house.

Although the suspected drug dealer was said to not be around when operatives got into his compound, he however, returned while a search of his apartment was ongoing.

“In a dramatic twist, as soon as he drove into the premises and sighted NDLEA officers, he engaged his car in reverse gear, knocked down one of the officers, pulled down his gate before plunging the vehicle into the fence of the opposite compound. The force of his cars speed also pulled down the concrete wall of his neighbours compound and from there he dived out of the vehicle to escape,” said the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Babafemi, 10.5 kilograms of ‘Loud’ was recovered from his house, adding that the Chairman of the agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has directed the deployment of appropriate operational assets to get the suspect arrested.

“A thorough search of his apartment however led to the recovery of 10.5 kilograms of Loud, while the operative knocked down suffered multiple injuries all over his body and compound fracture on his two legs, for which he is currently on hospital admission for treatment.

“Following the unpleasant development, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has directed the deployment of appropriate operational assets of the Agency to smoke out the wanted suspect from his hiding. He also approved adequate medical care for the injured officer so that he can get back on his feet as soon as possible,” the NDLEA spokesman added.