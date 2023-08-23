‘Stop Posting Misconduct Of Our Officers On Social Media’—Police Warn After Arresting Inspector Captured In Viral Video Assaulting Man

In a bid to sanitize and call it’s erring officers to order, the Imo State Police Command has arrested a police inspector seen in a viral video assaulting a young man.

In the video captioned,” Nigeria Police can never be your friend especially the ones in Owerri,” the officer could be seen removing the cap the young man was wearing and slapping him.

While the young man pleaded, the police officer could be heard shouting at him.

“I will slap you, what rubbish, I will beat you up. I will tell my boys now and they will put you inside the trunk, do you know who you are talking with?

“How many of your people or relation is an Inspector of Police, I am asking you. I say shut up your mouth,” the officer threatened.

Confirming the video the Command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye, said the Police Inspector has been arrested and is undergoing trial.

Okoye in a statement said, “The attention of Imo State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video where a Police Inspector alleged to be serving in Imo State was seen forcefully removing the cap of a young man and slapping him severally on his face.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, condemns this irritating act in totality as it highly contradicts the professional ethics and code of conduct of the Force.

“The Nigeria Police Force is a highly disciplined organization and will never tolerate the misconduct of the officer seen in the video.

“To this effect, the CP has mandated his Monitoring Team to investigate and identify the officer for necessary disciplinary action.

“More so, The victim is encouraged to call the PPRO Imo on 08148024755 or come to the Police Public Relations Department Owerri and make his complaint.

“The irritating incident happened in Owerri. The recalcitrant Inspector has been identified, he is currently undergoing orderly room trial after which necessary disciplinary action will be taken against him.

“Members of the public are encouraged to stop taking complaints of Police Misconduct to the social media. They should report to the State PPRO or to the Command’s CP monitoring unit for necessary disciplinary action.”