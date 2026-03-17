FG Declares Holiday On Thursday, Friday To Mark Eid-ul-Fitr

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…NSCDC Deploys 4,000 Personnel To Tackle Security Threat In FCT

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20, 2026 as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, which signifies the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Permanent Secretary Minister of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, in a statement on Tuesday, said, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

According to the statement, Tunji-Ojo extended warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

He further urged Muslims to sustain the virtues of love, generosity, peace, tolerance, and sacrifice, which were emphasised during the holy month.

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The Minister also called on all Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the continued peace, unity, and prosperity of the nation. He also encouraged citizens to celebrate responsibly and extend acts of kindness to the less privileged in society.

He added that the federal government remains committed to fostering national unity and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians.

This is just as the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Olusola Odumosu, has ordered the deployment of 4000 personnel across the nooks and crannies of the FCT to enforce law and order as well as ensure a peaceful Eid- ul – Fitr.

Odumosu said the deployment is in a bid to ensure security of lives and property of FCT residents as well as Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) in the FCT and it’s environs before, during and after the Eid -ul- Fitr.

The deployment of officers and men cuts across specialized departments and units such as Arms squared, Female Strike Force, crack squad, Chemical Biological radiological Nuclear Explosive (CBRNE) counter Terrorism unit, and Agro Rangers, according to a statement by the FCT command spokesperson, Monica Ojobi.

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Ojobi also stated that there is massive deployment to vulnerable locations and soft targets such as Eid Prayer Ground and Mosques, Shopping Malls, Recreational Centres, Markets, Motor parks, Amusement Parks and areas housing Critical National Assets and Infrastructure.

“In a move to ensure proactiveness and prevent emergencies or unforeseen circumstances, men of our undercover unit have already been deployed for covert operations and surveillance. Black spots like uncompleted buildings that harbour criminals are also covered to avert security breaches,” the statement noted.

The commandant also gave matching orders to all Area Commanders and Divisional Officer to ensure their various Area Councils are on top of their game and ensure their presence is felt to avoid security hitches.

” All hands must be on deck, I will not tolerate any form of breaches, ensure your personnel comply adequately,” he said.

According to Ojobi, the commandant charged all personnel to be disciplined and of good conduct and work in synergy with other security agencies. He also advised them to adhere strictly to the rules of engagement, avoid harassment and intimidation of any citizen as well as accidental discharge.

He further assured residents of FCT of a safe celebration by ensuring a secured environment before, during and after the celebrations. He also urged residents of FCT to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement, individual or group to any security agency near them.

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“My personnel are ready to ensure a peaceful celebration, you have a part to play too by being proactive, vigilant and ready to cooperate with law enforcement agencies for our collective good”, the Commandant said.

He further warned criminals and vandals to stay off Critical National Assets and Infrastructure stating that NSCDC covert officers and patrol teams are all over the city and will not hesitate to bring any offender to justice.