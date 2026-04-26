NDPHC, NCDMB Seal Deal To Power Odukpani Industrial Hub

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The Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) will supply dedicated electricity to the Odukpani oil and gas park, partnering the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Mr Emmanuel Ojor, NDPHC Head of Corporate Communications, in a statement on Sunday, said the collaboration began with an expression of interest in 2025.



He said the project had reached an advanced stage following a key meeting on Feb. 25, 2026.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Odukpani oil and gas park is an evolving major industrial hub in Cross River.

Ojor said, “Under the agreement, NDPHC will deliver 10 megawatts from its Calabar Generation Company, ensuring stable and reliable power for industrial activities.

“The Odukpani oil and gas park is designed as a major industrial hub supporting downstream operations, including production, processing and distribution of petroleum and gas products.

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“It will also enable local manufacturing of industry components.”

Ojor said stakeholders agreed the project would boost local content, reduce import dependence and increase value addition across the oil and gas sector.



He added, “It is expected to create jobs, support small businesses and drive economic growth in Cross River and beyond.”



Ojor said the partnership was projected to become a model for integrated power and industrial development nationwide.