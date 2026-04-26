FG Has Not Introduced Vehicle Tax, Says NRS

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The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has dismissed claims circulating online that the Federal Government has introduced a new tax on vehicles, describing the information as false and misleading.

The agency’s clarification followed the spread of a viral infographic alleging that a vehicle tax would take effect from July 1, 2026.

The message, which circulated widely on social media platforms, urged owners of private, commercial and corporate vehicles to make payments through online channels or designated financial institutions.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday, the Special Adviser to the NRS Chairman and spokesperson of the agency, Dare Adekanmbi, said the claim did not originate from the Service or any authorised government institution.

According to him, the NRS was compelled to respond after its attention was drawn to the fake notice, which was allegedly designed to deceive members of the public.

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“The attention of the Nigeria Revenue Service has been drawn to a viral infographic message claiming that the Federal Government has introduced a fresh vehicle tax on all registered vehicles effective from July 1, 2026.

“The message, which was adorned with the Federal Government logo to give the appearance of authenticity, advises vehicle owners to make payments online or at approved banks and agencies.

“The NRS wishes to state categorically that the information did not emanate from the Service or any government agency,” the statement read.

The agency urged Nigerians to disregard the fabricated message and rely solely on official government communication channels for accurate information on tax matters and public policies.

It also pointed out that the misleading graphic lacked credibility, noting that it contained an incorrect website address for the NRS.

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The Service further advised citizens to verify information through its official platforms and avoid relying on anonymous or unverified online sources for updates on tax policies and government directives.

The NRS reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and public enlightenment, assuring Nigerians that any legitimate tax policy would be properly communicated through recognised government channels.