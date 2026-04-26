Suicide Bomb Kills Mali’s Defence Minister In Coordinated Militant Attack

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Mali’s Defence Minister, General Sadio Camara, has been killed during coordinated attacks on military sites across the country, dealing a devastating blow to the West African nation’s military government.

Camara, one of the most influential figures within Mali’s ruling military leadership, was killed a day after his residence in the garrison town of Kati came under simultaneous attack by an al-Qaeda affiliate and Tuareg rebels. He had been seen by some as a possible future leader of Mali.

Attackers carried out a suicide car bomb assault on Camara’s residence in Kati, a heavily fortified military town about 15 kilometres northwest of the capital, Bamako, where Interim President Assimi Goita also lives.

Kati is considered one of the most secure locations in the country, yet fighters from the al-Qaeda-linked Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, along with Tuareg fighters from the Azawad Liberation Front, were able to launch the attack.

Interim President Goita was reported to be alive and well in a secure location, having been moved to safety when the attack began, and remains in command of the military.

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Gunmen attacked several other locations across Mali, including Bamako, as well as Gao and Kidal in the north and the central city of Sevare. The sounds of heavy gunfire and loud explosions could still be heard in Kidal on Sunday, with the operation described as still ongoing more than 24 hours after it began.

Analysts noted that the two armed groups, which had previously been fighting each other, joined forces last year and agreed to work together against the state.

“These are two groups fighting for different objectives but they came together and what we have seen over the last few days is the actual implementation of this agreement,” said analyst Bulama Bukarti, who warned that more battles for control of territory and strategic locations were likely in the coming days.

Camara was a central figure in the military government that seized power after back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021. His death has been described as a major blow to the country’s armed forces.

The African Union, the secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the United States Bureau of African Affairs all condemned the attacks.