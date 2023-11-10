NEITI Seeks EFCC Support On Data Disclosure By Companies

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for strong back up and support in its quest towards ensuring transparency and accountability in the extractive industries in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the Initiative, Dr. Orji Ognonaya Orji made the call on Friday in Abuja during a courtesy visit to the EFCC headquarters.

Orji said: ” We need strong support of the EFCC to enforce compliance with disclosure of information and data by companies.”

In a presentation made to the management staff of the Commission, Orji disclosed that 28 out of the 36 states of the federation are sourcing 84% of their revenue from allocation from the federation accounts.

He also said: “NEITI findings and recommendations are leading reforms in the oil, gas and mining industries” adding that for the Initiative to deliver more optimal results to the nation, EFCC must give it its strong collaboration and synergy.

“Our allies in this industry are few but with an ally like the EFCC, we feel strong and confident”, he said.

Orji also called for joint training, capacity building and manpower development for staff of the EFCC and NEITI .