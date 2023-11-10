Guber Election: We Have Set Up System To Monitor Evidence of Irregularities— NSA

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, on Friday, said his office has deployed a monitoring system to Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi States to identify any evidence of violence and irregularities.

The NSA disclosed this in a statement, signed by his head of communications, Zakari Mijinyawa.

Advertisement

The NSA cautioned political actors and their supporters against inciting violence while urging security agencies deployed to the states to uphold their professional standards during the elections.

The statement read partly: “The NSA, who is the Co-Chair of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, charged all security, intelligence and law enforcement officers deployed on election security duties to conduct themselves creditably.

“Ribadu further warns that a monitoring system has been established with monitors deployed to the field to collect any evidence of violence and irregularities.

“The NSA vows that there will be severe consequences for anyone who is found to have disrupted the conduct of elections or abused his authority.

Advertisement

“He admonishes voters in the three states to come out en masse to exercise their franchise assuring them of adequate protection.”