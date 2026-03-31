NELFUND Denies Increasing Student Allowance

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The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has clarified that the monthly upkeep allowance for student beneficiaries remains N20,000, contrary to reports suggesting an increase to N25,000.

NELFUND urged students to disregard the misinformation and rely on official communication channels for accurate updates.

“The approved upkeep allowance remains N20,000 (twenty thousand naira) monthly and not N25,000 as being reported,” it said in a statement.

NELFUND urged students seeking further information to contact them at [email protected] or through official social media platforms.

“Students are advised to disregard any contrary information and rely solely on official NELFUND communication channels for accurate updates.

“The Fund appreciates the continued cooperation of students and remains committed to delivering transparent, efficient, and student-focused support nationwide,” the statement signed by NELFUND Director, Strategic Communications, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, said.