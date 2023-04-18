NEMA Receives Another Set Of 107 Stranded Nigerians From Libya

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another set of 107 stranded Nigerians from Tripoli, Libya.

The returnees were brought in on Tuesday aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG which landed at about 3:45 p.m at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Receiving the returnees on arrival, the Director General of the Agency, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, disclosed that today’s flight has brought the total number of assisted voluntary returnees to 690 in 5 flights through Murtala Muhammad International Airport.

The profile of those brought back shows that 48 adult females including 3 medical cases, 5 female children and 1 infant female were amongst the returnees.

Also, the profile further indicates that 49 adult males, 3 male children and 1 male infant completed the 107 number of today’s returnees.

Represented by the Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer, Aziz Afunku, the DG further elaborated that in February, a total of 105 stranded Nigerians were repatriated with additional 281 assisted back to the country in March.

Since April this year, a total of 259 has so far being assisted back into the country.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) with supports of international partners have been assisting distressed Nigerians stranded in Libya back to the country since 2017.