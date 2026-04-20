Reps Aspirant Distributes Rams To FCT Chiefs Ahead Of Sallah

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An aspirant for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Sarah Ivie Adidi, has distributed rams to newly elevated first-class traditional rulers in the territory as a mark of honour and appreciation for their unifying roles in their domains.

Adidi said the gesture was aimed at recognising the vital role of royal fathers in fostering peaceful coexistence and unity among residents within their respective communities in the nation’s capital.

She noted that traditional rulers have continued to provide leadership and guidance at the grassroots level, contributing significantly to stability and community development in the FCT.

Speaking during the presentation, Adidi described the donation as a demonstration of her deep appreciation for the traditional institution, which she said remains a stabilising force in the territory.

She added that traditional rulers play indispensable roles in conflict resolution, community leadership, and the preservation of cultural values.

According to her, the initiative was also aimed at ensuring that the royal fathers feel recognised and appreciated, especially as the Sallah celebration approaches.

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She said, “Our traditional rulers are the custodians of our heritage and the bridge between government and the people at the grassroots.

“This small gesture is a way of appreciating their fatherly roles and their continuous efforts in maintaining peaceful coexistence among diverse communities in the FCT.”

Adidi further stressed the need for sustained collaboration between political leaders and traditional institutions to strengthen governance and enhance development outcomes, especially at the community level.

She reiterated her commitment to inclusive representation, promising to prioritise policies and programmes that would promote unity, security, and socio-economic advancement across AMAC and Bwari Area Councils if elected into the House of Representatives.

Some of the beneficiaries include His Royal Highness, Alhaji Awwal Musa Ijakoro II, Sarkin Bwari; His Royal Highness, Dr Usman Nga Kupi, Sa’peyi of Garki; and His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ismaila Mohammed, Sarki Karshi.

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In their responses, the traditional rulers commended the aspirant for the thoughtful gesture, describing it as timely and symbolic, particularly as Muslims prepare for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

They noted that such acts of recognition would further strengthen the relationship between political actors and traditional institutions, while also encouraging continued efforts toward peacebuilding and community development in the FCT.

The distribution of rams ahead of Sallah is a longstanding tradition in many parts of the country, often seen as a way of supporting Muslim faithful and community leaders during one of the most significant religious festivals in Islam.