New Communication & Digital Economy Minister Expresses Eagerness To Begin Work

The new Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has expressed his eagerness to begin building a better future for Nigerians through the application of technology.

He also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his appointment and the opportunity to join his cabinet.

Tijani made this known in a post on his X account (formerly known as Twitter).

“It’s an exciting time to build a bigger and better future for all Nigerians. Grateful to the President @officialABAT for the opportunity to join his team working to deliver a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.

“I look forward to working with all stakeholders to raise the level of productivity across our economy through the smart application of technology,” he said.

Tijani is an entrepreneur in the tech space and CEO of Co-creation Hub (CcHub). According to its website, the hub is a “pre-incubation space designed to be a multi-functional, multi-purpose space where work to catalyze creative social tech ventures take place.

“The HUB is a place for technologists, social entrepreneurs, government, tech companies, impact investors, and hackers in and around Lagos to co-create new solutions to the many social problems in Nigeria.”