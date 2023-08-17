Tinubu Promises To Leverage Digital Technology To Shape Nigeria’s Tomorrow

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has promised that his administration will leverage digital technology to create socio-economic progress in Nigeria and transform society at large.

Advertisement

He also stated that education is Nigeria’s foremost tool to combat poverty.

He said this in a statement on Thursday, after receiving a delegation from American tech giant, Google, in Abuja.

The President described digital economy and telecommunications as the future and gave the assurance that his administration remained determined to embrace its prospects.

“We are here to shape our tomorrow, today, and I’m going to do it. Our youths represent over 65% of the yearning development age in Nigeria.

“We take education very seriously, and that is the foremost tool we have against poverty.

Advertisement

“The digital economy and telecommunications represent the future, and we are determined to promote it.

“Your partnership with us to make it a serious development in our economic programme is what is desirable. Our youths have the skills, they are brilliant, and they are good people,” he said.

He urged Google to partner with the Federal Government to use data in enhancing service delivery in the public sector.

“We have been evaluating different proposals on database development, and you have critical information that can equally help the poor leverage on the use of data.

“The authentication of transaction integrity across the country to service over 200 million people is not a joke,” Tinubu said.