Newcastle Defeat Chelsea 4:1 As Luton Town Stun Crystal Palace

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Newcastle United recorded a stunning 4-1 win over Chelsea at the St James’ Park on Saturday evening.

Chelsea failed to replicate their impressive performance against Manchester City two weeks ago to record their heaviest loss this season.

Advertisement

Pochettino served the first of his three-match ban in the match, but he handed a rare start to Lesley Ugochukwu and Benoit Badiashile ahead of Moises Caicedo and Axel Disasi.

Newcastle United brushed aside their injury crisis to earn their biggest win of the season.

Alexander Isak opened the scoring for the hosts with a close range finish in the 13th minute finishing off Lewis Miley’s pass.

Ten minutes later, Raheem Sterling restored parity for Chelsea with a stunning free kick to end the first half 1-1.

Advertisement

The visitors struggled for form and intensity, while Newcastle found their goalscoring form in the second half to blow Chelsea away.

Lascelles scored a glancing header from a Gordon’s cross to make it 2-1 on the hour mark.

A minute later, Joelinton took advantage of a rare error from Thiago Silva to finish past Sanchez to make it 3-1.

Reece James was sent off for a foul on Gordon after receiving the first yellow card in the first half.

The introduction of Mykhailo Mudryk, Armando Broja, Moises Caicedo and Noni Marilee failed to spark any fight back from Chelsea.

Advertisement

Gordon compound Chelsea’s woes with a fine individual effort in the 83rd minute to make it 4-1.

The win moves Newcastle with just three points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham, while Chelsea are in the 10th position.

Newcastle United will be back in Premier League with a home clash against Manchester United, while Chelsea welcomes Brighton to Stamford Bridge next Sunday.

In the other Premier League games, West Ham earned a 2-1 win over Burnley, Brighton defeated Nottingham Forest 3-2, Bournemouth earned a 3-1 win over Sheffield United.

Luton Town recorded a stunning 2-1 win over Crystal Palace for their second win of the season.