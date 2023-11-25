Alexander-Arnold Rescues Liverpool From Defeat Against Man City

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…As Haaland Sets New Premier League Record

Manchester City and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw in a 2023-24 Premier League encounter at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

The battle between the first and second on the log was expected to be an end to end game with lot of goals.

Haaland reminded all and sundry of his goal-scoring prowess with the opener for Manchester City in the 27th minute.

He finished past with a low effort taking advantage of Alisson’s poor clearance.

Haaland became the fastest player to score 50 goals in the Premier League in just 48 appearances.

Ruben Dias thought he has scored Man City’s second goal only for the effort to rules out for offside.

Liverpool continued to press for the equaliser, while the host went in search of the second goal to wrap things up.

Trent Alexander-Arnold rescued a point for Liverpool in the 80th minute with a low strike from the edge of the area after receiving a pass from Salah.

Both sides battled to get the winner but none found joy as the game ended 1-1.

Up next for Manchester City is a home clash against Tottenham, while Liverpool hosts Fulham next Sunday.