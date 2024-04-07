‘Tactically Inept ‘- Chelsea Fans Call For Pochettino’s Sacking After Disappointing Draw Against Sheffield United

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Chelsea supporters are demanding the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino following a dismal 2-2 draw against strugglers, Sheffield United on Sunday.

Thiago Silva gave Chelsea the lead in the 10th from Conor Gallagher’s corner.

Bogle restored parity for Sheffield United with a low effort at the near post to make it 1-1.

Madueke restored Chelsea’s lead just after the hour mark with a stunning volley before McBurnie rescued a point for Sheffield United in the 93rd minute to frustrate the visitors and their supporters.

A check on X immediately after the match by The WHISTLER showed that the hashtag #Pochettinoout is number one on the trend list, with the majority of Chelsea’s supporters calling for his sack after a disappointing evening against the 20th placed team in the Premier League.

Chelsea also played out a 2-2 draw with another relegation team, Burnley before narrowly beating Manchester United on Thursday.

Simon Phillips didn’t hold back in his criticism of Pochettino, labelling him ‘tactically inept’ and out of his depth.

Simon Phillips said on X, “Anyone want to still try and defend Pochettino? He’s tactically inept. I can’t remember the last time we actually played well under Poch. Completely out of his depth, he’s only still here because certain people are trying to save face. Hold your hands up, like I am.”

Alex Goldberg painfully admitted that Chelsea were outplayed by Sheffield United and he slammed Pochettino for the poor performance.

“Chelsea never deserved to win today. We were arguably worse than the worst team in the league. Sheffield United had more shots, more shots on goal, more corners, more big chances created, more shots inside the box, more duels won, etc. Poch isn’t good enough.”

Mister Boadu blamed Pochettino for not improving any of the players.

He said on X: Pochettino didn’t train Cole Palmer during pre-season. It was Pep and he’s been the standout performer in the Chelsea setup.None of the players trained and prepared for the season by Poch have showed any improvement. Sack the manager before it’s too late.”

Adegoke Ibrahim pointed out the reasons he is calling for Pochettino to be sacked as Chelsea coach.

He wrote on X, “Mauricio Pochettino you’re not the right man. No attacking patterns, no defensive shape, no tactics, poor in game management, terrible substitutions, questionable line ups”

Meanwhile, Pochettino has described the draw as a fair result and blamed lack of solidity for the poor defensive performance.

He said: “I want to say the draw is a fair result. Even if we control and have possession, we didn’t create enough. We didn’t show the capacity to be solid and be strong. That is the painful situation.”

He added: “The first part of the season we were a little bit more solid but were not creating as much. Now we are scoring much but conceding more. It’s difficult to find the balance. We tried adapting the situation with different players and different situations on the pitch.

“The team is not showing in the last few months the capacity to be solid. We score goals, but we are conceding, and that is why they punish us.”

Chelsea will return to Premier League action on April 15 against Everton at Stamford Bridge.