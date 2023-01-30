NHRC Demands Investigation Of Nasarawa Bombing, Urges Urgent Compensation For Victims

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed worry at media reports on the alleged erroneous bombing of over 40 herdsmen in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State allegedly by the Nigerian Air Force.

Recall that the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, told Channels TV’s Politics Today last week, that there were over 30 people killed during a bomb blast at the Doma local government area.

Reports have it that investigations are ongoing regarding the source and motive of the blast which affected herdmen.

The NHRC Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu SAN described the incident as a highly regrettable one.

“The Commission is seriously worried about the incident as Nigeria cannot afford such costly mistakes that usually take the lives of many innocent civilians because it adds to the number of extra judicial killings in the country.

“While we urge the federal government and the Nigerian military to ensure justice and compensation to the families of the victims , the NHRC will in line with its mandate, monitor the development and seek the protection of the rights of victims as well as payment of compensations for the lives and properties lost as a result of the unfortunate incident,” Ojukwu said in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER by Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, NHRC Deputy Director, Public Affairs.

He urged residents to remain calm and law abiding as justice takes its course.

In addition, Ojukwu appealed to all aggrieved persons and armed groups in the south east “to lay down their arms and allow the south east to return to its former peaceful status and embrace dialogue and forgiveness.”

The statement partly reads, “According to the Chief Human Rights Officer of Nigeria, the NHRC demands urgent action by the government by way of compensating the victims and holding erring officers accountable in order to forestall further occurrence.

“He said it is quite unfortunate that the lives of these citizens are cut short in this painful and sad manner.

” The loss of the life of one citizen is sad not to talk of 40 citizens.

“The NHRC Boss is also using this opportunity to appeal to the affected communities particularly in Nasarawa state where the regrettable bombing took place to remain calm and peaceful and not to take the laws into their hands to avoid further escalation of the crisis.

“In the same vein, the Human Rights Advocate prayed to God for the repose of the souls of the victims just as he asked that God in His infinite mercies, grant their loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“In a related development, the Commission has expressed concern over the spate of killings in the South East, where rampaging gunmen have been gunning down innocent citizens with reckless abandon.”