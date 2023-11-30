Niger Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom After 11 Days In Captivity, Payment Of N10m Ransom

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Suspected bandits on Tuesday released 11 persons abducted in Kundu district of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State after collecting N10 million ransom from them.

Ahmed Mohammed, a local source familiar with the incident, told THE WHISTLER that the abducted persons were released on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“They were released a day before yesterday (Tuesday) after 10 million was paid as ransom,” he said, adding that the N10 million was for all the abductees.

He said the ransom was delivered to the kidnappers at Madaca thick forest in Rafi local government area.

THE WHISTLER had reported last week that bandits besieged the district and killed two vigilantes in a gun battle while 11 persons were abducted.

Mallam Ahamadu Musa, the village head of Kundu confirmed that the 11 persons who were abducted, were released on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“11 people who were kidnapped have been released”, he said. “I heard that N10 million ransom was paid by their people. It was after the abducted victims were released from captive that I heard about 10 million,” he said.

Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said he was not aware of the incident.

“I have not received such report”, he stated in a text message to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday.