Niger Republic: Coupists Defy ECOWAS, Appoint Generals As Ministers In New Government

The military junta in Niger Republic has appointed generals into the defense and interior ministries in defiance to the calls for the restoration of democracy by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) and other foreign partners.

The coup plotters had on Monday, named former economy minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as the country’s new prime minister.

On Thursday, they announced on national TV, the formation of a new government under the PM with about 21 ministers which are mixed with soldiers contrary to democratic tenets.

The move is in further disregard to all the ultimatum and sanctions imposed by ECOWAS against the junta.

The West Africa regional bloc is expected to meet today to decide on its next line of action against Niger.

Already, the economic sanction and no-fly zone directive against Niger has caused price of food to skyrocket in the country.

But the soldiers remains defiant.