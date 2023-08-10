What Former Emir Sanusi Told Military Junta In Niger Republic

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Despite the military junta in Niger Republic refusing to meet with the tripartite delegation from ECOWAS-AU-UN Mission on Tuesday, they eventually allowed the former Emir of Kano (Northern Nigeria), Mr. Muhammad Sanusi, to arrive the country on Wednesday to meet with them.

The ECOWAS Commission had stated in a press release that its mission to Niger was aborted following a late-night communication from the military authorities in Niger indicating their unavailability to receive the tripartite delegation.

But Sanusi who also doubles as the Khalif of the Tidjania sect in Nigeria and Africa met the Niger Transitional leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani in Niamey, saying he came in his personal capacity, not as a delegation of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Nigerien News Agency (ANP) reports.

”I came in my own name, as I underlined, and not in the name of a government” he told the soldiers.

He told the junta that the development between Nigeria and Niger over the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum is a problem that concerns all the citizens of both countries, adding that ”we pray that there is no problem between Niger and Nigeria”.

The former Emir then asked the junta to allow a dialogue ensue between them and president Bola Tinubu administration.

”It is not normal for religious leaders, traditional chiefs and opinion leaders to watch what is happening without commenting”

”We hope that our visit will help to open a real dialogue between Niger and Nigeria.

” We are going to return to Nigeria and we are going to inform the President (of Nigeria) of the message in our possession and which is the first of its kind between Heads of State,” the former Emir added.

Sanusi was accompanied by the Emir of Damagaram in Zinder, Niger.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar has called on ECOWAS and the Nigerian Government to retrace their steps relating to sanctions to avoid correcting wrong with another.

“While Nigeria spearheads the imposition and heaping of sanctions on Niger, it should be reminded of the thousands of Nigerian refugees to whom Niger has provided succour and a safe abode for several years now.

“This is undoubtedly an act of good neighbourliness, rare hospitality and kindness that should not be reciprocated with measures that would cause disaffection, breed hate and hostility and aggravate the sufferings of the downtrodden people across both sides of the borders.

“While it is understandable that the leadership of both ECOWAS and Nigeria must preserve and protect democracy by discouraging forceful take-over of power through military coup d’état, the NSCIA strongly implores the Federal Government of Nigeria and, by extension, the leadership of ECOWAS to continue to tread the path of dialogue rather than resorting to violence,” the Council added.

ECOWAS are expected to meet today to deliberate on its next line of action against the Niger junta.