NIGER: Tinubu Talks Tough Ahead Of Thursday ECOWAS Meeting, Says Military Action Not Ruled Out

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, who doubles as chairman of ECOWAS, has emphatically stated that he will not bow to pressure and that ECOWAS is willing to take decisive measures, including military intervention if necessary, to ensure the restoration of constitutional order in the Niger Republic.

Responding to questions from Al Jazeera, Ajuri Ngelale, spokesman for President Tinubu, addressed concerns on ECOWAS now has a credibility problem following the apparent lapse of its 48-hour ultimatum to the leaders of the recent coup in Niger.

Ngelale refuted the notion of inaction by the ECOWAS leaders led by his boss, asserting that the West Africa bloc is taking significant steps to address the situation.

“Frankly, that account is untrue,” Ngelale began. “There have been moves to the effect that based on the consensus resolution passed by ECOWAS member heads of state at the last economic extraordinary meeting. On that authority, the chairman of ECOWAS and the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has approved the issuance of a fresh slate of sanctions to be issued through the Central Bank of Nigeria on entities and individuals associated with the military junta in Niger Republic.”

Ngelale clarified that ECOWAS had issued a firm ultimatum backed by longstanding protocols, and that the member states were united in their determination to upholding the protocols and restore democratic governance in Niger, where the military seized power after ousting President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, 2023.

“So, let us be clear (that) there has been a firm ultimatum that was based on a mandate that has been backed by ECOWAS protocols which have been in place for years and the ECOWAS member heads of state will not back down from their duty of upholding the protocols as agreed by all member states.

“We want to emphasize very clearly to the International community tonight that we stand unified in solidarity and in our determination. Not to hold brief for any other nation, not to adopt the position of any of any geopolitical position of any other country or group of countries but to stand for Africa on an African position that we are determined to ensure that civilian democratic governance is sustained on the continent for the prosperity, security and development of the countries on our beloved continent,” he said.

The spokesman was further questioned about the upcoming meeting of ECOWAS leaders taking place on Thursday in Abuja, where President Tinubu’s presence was anticipated.

Ngelale confirmed Tinubu’s attendance but declined to speak on the likely outcome of the meeting, saying that would amount to “speculative conjecture” on the next line of action.

“The chairman of ECOWAS, Presidential Bola Tinubu will be present at that meeting holding in Abuja, our great nation’s capital, and indeed his colleague heads of state in the ECOWAS community will also be present.

“We do not want to engage in any kind of speculative conjecture as to what our next steps will be but certainly we will be fully committed as we have been throughout this process to upholding the ECOWAS protocols with respect to how ECOWAS member states will handle any illegitimate overthrow of constitutional order and any of the ECOWAS member states and the same holds true for the scenario we’re watching unfold in Niger Republic.”

He added, “…we are not taking the kind of simplistic and bifurcated approach that some International media have chosen to take which is that either you must go in or you’re not serious or you stay out and you’re not serious.

“We do not accept that simple narrative. What we are saying is that we have multiple levels on which we can leverage to achieve the end that we are seeking to achieve which is to uphold the ECOWAS protocols by ensuring that there is a return of civilian democratic rule under the leadership of President Mohamed Bazoum as duly elected by the people of Niger Republic.

“Now, whether that happens today or next week or next month we will see but we are determined to leverage on all elements of our power originally to ensure that happens and that is not limited only to military intervention although military intervention has not and will not be taken off of the table.”