‘You Must Eat My Corpse When I Die’ — Phyna Replies Father’s Abandonment Claims

Reality TV star, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, known as Phyna, has reacted to the allegations of abandonment levelled against her by her father, Felix Otabor.

THE WHISTLER had reported how Phyna’s father accused her of neglecting him after she won the N100 million grand prize from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show in 2022.

Felix recounted how Phyna allegedly asked him to stop working only to abandon him.

The father who cried for help revealed that Phyna doesn’t pick his calls any more and he only gets to see her on Facebook and Instagram whenever she posts pictures.

Reacting, the ex-BBN housemate accused her family of denting her image by speaking to journalists.

She claimed she was never loved by her parents and had to beg for parental love and care.

Taking to Snapchat, the BBNaija star wrote, “Growing up I always hear you are not my daughter… you are not my daughter….. Yet I would beg for parental love….. the truth is I have always begged people to love me Today I have finally accepted it.. … no wonder I for say (sic)…. guess I’m an ORPHAN.”

“Family begina (to) grant interview… Nice one. I will not die young.

“When I die I must not be buried, my body should be given to my family, and the whole world must sit and watch them eat me, they must eat my corpse,” she added.