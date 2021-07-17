Nigeria ‘Almost Catching Fire,’ Stop Prophesying Doom, Northern Pastors Tell Religious Leaders

Northern pastors under the aegis of Arewa Pastors Non-Denominational Initiative for Peace have called on religious leaders to desist from prophesying doom on Nigeria.

The northern clerics urged their colleagues in the Christian and Muslim faiths to seek God’s intervention when they receive such prophesies rather than publicize them.

“I want to use this opportunity to address our colleagues, the clergy, we know that the situation is so challenging, but I will want to encourage all the religious leaders, weather Christian or Muslim or other religions.

“Let us come together in unity, let us cease from prophesying doom on our country, if you have a prophesy that is suggesting doom, I believe God wants you to do something about it,” the national chairman and convener of the group, Bishop John Richard, said at a rally on Saturday in Abuja.

The group said the rally was held to mark the end of its 40 days prayer and fasting organised to seek God’s face over the prevailing security challenges facing the country.

Bishop Richard stressed that, “It is not all prophesies you publish on newspaper at a time where the country is almost catching fire; you should not be adding fuel.

“Please, I am appealing to us, let us be more positive in our publications, let us say things that will give hope and succour to Nigerian citizens at times like this.”