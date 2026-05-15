Nigeria Grants Rwandan Nationals 30-Day Visa-Free Entry

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Nigeria has granted Rwandan nationals 30-day visa-free entry into the country, with the Nigeria Immigration Service announcing immediate implementation of the policy following a directive by President Bola Tinubu at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda.

The proposal was disclosed in a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, following Tinubu’s meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the Urugwiro Presidential Villa in Kigali, where the Nigerian leader is attending the Africa CEO Forum alongside other African heads of state and business leaders.

“In reviewing consular matters, President Tinubu stated that Nigeria will seriously consider reciprocating Rwanda’s 30-day visa-free status for Nigerians in the spirit of Pan-Africanism,” the presidency said. Hours later, the NIS moved swiftly to give effect to the presidential directive.

In a statement signed by its Service Public Relations Officer, Akinsola Akinlabi, the NIS said the arrangement took immediate effect, reciprocating a similar gesture extended by the Rwandan government to Nigerian citizens.

“Following the announcement by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, granting Rwandan nationals a 30-day visa exemption, reciprocating similar gesture from the Rwandan Government to Nigerian citizens, the Nigeria Immigration Service has completed all arrangements for the directive’s implementation,” the statement read.

Under the bilateral arrangement, Rwandan nationals may enter Nigeria without a visa for up to 30 days for lawful purposes, including tourism, business, and official engagements.

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The service noted, however, that those seeking to stay beyond the approved period must obtain the appropriate visa. “Individuals seeking to remain in Nigeria beyond the approved 30-day period will be required to obtain the appropriate visa through a Nigerian Embassy or High Commission abroad, or the Nigeria e-Visa channel,” it stated.

All international entry points, including airports, land borders, and seaports, have been directed to commence immediate implementation of the policy, the NIS said.

Both leaders also agreed to revive a joint commission set up in 2021 to improve cooperation between Nigeria and Rwanda, with Nigeria expected to host the next meeting.

The two presidents also exchanged ideas on operationalising the African Continental Free Trade Agreement between their countries, reaffirming support for the continental trade pact.

The discussions also covered activating pending Memoranda of Understanding covering tourism, anti-corruption, and efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking.

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Nigeria is also in talks with RwandAir to expand export opportunities for Nigerian businesses across Africa, having previously established a similar air cargo corridor with Uganda Airways last year.

The NIS described the initiative as one that “reflects the strong diplomatic and bilateral relations between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Rwanda, while promoting intra-African mobility, tourism, and economic cooperation in line with continental aspirations.”