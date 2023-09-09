Nigeria Will Be Major Player In ‘G20 Family’ — Tinubu Assures World Leaders At India Summit

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has addressed the G-20 leaders at the ongoing summit in New Delhi, India, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to becoming a significant player within the G-20 and advocating for global unity and cooperation to address pressing challenges and establish a more equitable world order.

Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s media adviser, said the Nigerian leader told the summit that it is important to collaborate in today’s interconnected world to create a world that promotes shared prosperity and security.

Nigeria, as Africa’s largest market, economy, and democracy, expressed its readiness to be a vital player in the G-20, contributing significantly to shaping a fair and rules-based world.

“Therefore, stronger collaboration, cooperation, and partnerships among diverse regions are the pathways to a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable future for our world.

“This is why the role and contributions of the G-20 in shaping a new world order that is fair and rules-based can not be over-emphasized. A world that lives as one family, but is divided by staggering income inequalities and uneven access to basic social goods by the vast majority of our people cannot result in a peaceful and secure world where shared prosperity is achieved.

“I hasten to add that such rules and global governance structures of our collective dreams must be collectively designed, collectively owned, and collectively managed. This is consistent with the true spirit of One Family, mutual respect, and sustainable development.

“Nigeria is poised, able and willing to be a major player in this family of the G-20 and in shaping a new world, without whom, the family will remain incomplete,” he said.

Tinubu further congratulated India for hosting the summit and praised the country’s achievement of landing on the moon under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership.

He noted that the achievement serves as an inspiration to all developing nations in the global south.

Speaking further on the African Union’s inclusion in the G-20, President Tinubu welcomed the decision, stating that it opens opportunities for future membership that reflect the relative balance of power and inclusiveness of humanity.

Reflecting on the theme of the Summit: President Tinubu stressed the interconnectedness of global affairs and the need for collaborative efforts.

“The need for us to work together as one family has, therefore, become more imperative. We must strive to create a world of inclusiveness in which everyone has access to the basic necessities of life, and in a manner that widens and strengthens the ownership of our planet regardless of one’s economic, social, and political status.

“By doing so, we will be building a society anchored on the strong values of tolerance and mutual respect, where diplomacy, dialogue, and cooperation take precedence over competition, conflict, and divisions, which are based on inflexible ideologies and belief systems,” the President concluded at the summit tagged ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future’