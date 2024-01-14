Nigerians Blast Super Eagles After ‘Disappointing’ Draw With Equitorial Guinea

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their disappointment following the Super Eagles dismal 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea.

The team started their 2023 Nations Cup on a frustrating note after missing a series of goalscoring chances to take the maximum points.

Iban Salvador gave Equatorial Guinea the lead late in the first half before Osimhen restored parity for the Super Eagles.

Understandably, Nigerians are disappointed with the team, and they have started venting their frustrations on social media.

Dare Kuti wrote on X: “Never put your hopes on the Super Eagles of Nigeria. They’ll disappoint you. N12bn was released to these players. Is this not enough motivation? We’ll continue to monitor the situation till the end of the #AFCON2023.”

Biola Kazeem said on X: “Who can the Super Eagles comfortably beat these days?In the last 6 months,they’ve failed to beat Guinea-Bissau,Guinea, Zimbabwe & now Equitorial Guinea.The crippling psychological fragility is clear to see. Something broke in that 4-4 draw in Benin against Sierra Leone.”

Chuma Nnoli wrote on X: “Nigeria having three 1-1 draws in succession in their last three competitive games is really worrisome. The Super Eagles struggle to score and can’t keep clean sheets. Too many chances wasted today.

Zaidu Sanusi and Osimhen could have given us the win but sadly didn’t.”

Ben Dave wrote on x: “If you want to enjoy this Nations Cup, write off super eagles completely, look for a team to support, those guys are not there to play football”.

Adepoju Tobi wrote that it is either the players don’t like the coach or the coach is poor.

He wrote, “It is difficult to accept this kind of performance from the Super Eagles.”

Lakeside wrote on X: “Until we start including players from the local league who are hungry for stardom. All these mid players we just invite simply because they have Nigerian parents will do us no good.”

Kelvin Odanz wrote on X: “If I am given an option of watching the Super Eagles play and picking two bags of beans, I will choose three bags of beans to pick.”

The Super Eagles will be hoping to put their Nations Cup campaign on track when they face Ivory Coast on Thursday.