3 Dead As Cult Supremacy Battle Resumes In Ogun Town

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least three persons have been killed in a suspected rivalry cult clash in the Sagamu area of Ogun State.

This was disclosed by the state’s Police Command Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, on Monday.

Advertisement

According to her, an intelligence was received on Sunday from a concerned citizen that suspected cultists numbering six had gone to Agbowa area of the town to cause trouble.

Following the information, Odutola said the Sagamu Divisional Police Officer swiftly led a patrol team to the area and upon arriving, three young men lying lifeless with gun shot injuries were discovered.

The victims were instantly rushed to a hospital in Sagamu, where they were confirmed dead by a doctor.

“During a routine weekend patrol In Sagamu, by the Divisional Police Officer on Sunday, 12th November 2023. An intelligence was intercepted by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) from a concerned citizen with a private identity. According to the information provided, a group of unknown men suspected to be cultists, approximately six in number, had gone to the Agbowa area to foment trouble causing rival cult group clash.

Advertisement

“Upon receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer swiftly led a patrol team to the area. On arrival, they discovered three unidentified young men lying lifeless in a pool of blood, with gunshot wounds to their heads. The victims were immediately rushed to Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital in Sagamu, where a doctor certified them dead. Their bodies were subsequently taken to the morgue,” Odutola said in a statement.

She informed that three people have been arrested in connection with the cult clash, calling on the residents of the area to go about their normal businesses without fear.

“Cordoning off the scene of crime, eight expended cartridges, one live cartridge, and one Samsung phone was recovered from the scene of the crime. In connection with the cult clash, three individuals have been arrested as follows. One Oluwatosin Adeniro (25 years old), Adebayo Oluwasun (35 years old), and Segun Ademola (38 years old).

“There is visibility of policemen as directed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Alamutu Abiodun who himself was physically present in Sagamu through the weekend to ensure the safety of all persons in and our of Sagamu as well as to instill confidence among the residents of Sagamu. Residents are advised to carry out thier daily routines without fear or hesitation. The CP is determined to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice, and anyone found responsible will be prosecuted accordingly,” she added.

Recall that about 20 persons were killed in September in acult supremacy battle.

Advertisement

Expressing shock over wanton destruction of lives and peace of Sagamu, the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, had said the state government would soon enact a law that would pronounce death penalty on anyone caught engaging in cult activities.