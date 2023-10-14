Nigeria’s Healthcare Luminary, Professor Abubakar, Honored With Prestigious Roux Prize

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a momentous celebration of knowledge, dedication, and expertise, Nigeria’s very own Professor Ibrahim Abubakar, an indigene of Bauchi State, has been awarded the coveted Roux Prize 2023, cementing his status as one of the world’s foremost public health professionals.

This honour recognizes his unwavering commitment to improving health outcomes over the last three decades.

Advertisement

A beacon of excellence and transformational force, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar, currently serving as the Dean of the Faculty of Population Health Sciences at University College, London.

He is also a Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, and has tirelessly dedicated his life to improving public health globally.

Born and raised in Bauchi, Nigeria, his professional journey began at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained his medical degree in 1992.

His unrelenting pursuit of knowledge led him to specialize in public health medicine and engage in post-graduate studies in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Professor Abubakar’s impact reaches far beyond the borders of his current base in the United Kingdom.

Combining his research on tuberculosis and other infectious diseases with projects in Nigeria and various parts of Africa, he has championed the fight against some of the world’s most pressing health challenges.

During the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Professor Abubakar was at the forefront, serving as a key adviser to the Nigerian government.

His invaluable expertise helped guide the nation through the tumultuous times, leading to a significant decrease in the spread of the virus.

Advertisement

As part of his sterling achievements, he drafted the Nigeria Commission of the Lancet, a leading international medical journal.

Professor Abubakar’s impact transcends academic accolades. His dedication and quiet, effective advocacy have led to a transformational change in Nigeria’s healthcare landscape.

His tireless work was instrumental in passing the National Health Insurance Authority Act of 2022, marking a watershed moment in public health management in Nigeria.

This landmark legislation will pave the way for a brighter future for the nation’s most vulnerable citizens.

The Roux Prize, awarded by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine, is a beacon of recognition for individuals who leverage evidence-based health data to improve population health.

Advertisement

In honouring Professor Abubakar, the Roux Prize 2023 celebrates a brilliant mind and recognizes his profound dedication to humanity.

It is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the betterment of society and the improvement of public health for all.