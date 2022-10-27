Atiku, Obi, Tinubu, Others Expected At ANA Convention  

Nigeria Politics
By Munyal Manunyi

Frontline presidential candidates including Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi are among dignitaries expected to attend the National Convention of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) holding on Friday October 28, 2022.

The Convention is scheduled to hold at the Mamman Vatsa Writers’ Village, Mpape, Abuja.

Presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, the All Progressive Congress and the Labour Party, among others, are billed to attend the convention and address participants.

Programmes for the convention include the commissioning of a 22-room hotel built by the association.

Mallam Denja Abdullahi, the immediate past president of ANA, has expressed joy at the completion of the ANA Hotels.

The building, which was started in 2017 during his administration, came to completion under the Camillus Chima Uka administration in 2020.

Mallam Denja told THE WHISTLER on Wednesday that the convention would be historic.

He said: “There is nothing like living to see the gradual fulfillment of a dream for a public cause. Thanks to the tenacity of a worthy succeeding executive which did not derail from the course, we now have a block of the ANA Hotels ready for commissioning in a few days time at the Mamman  Vatsa Writers’ Village, Mpape, Abuja.

“Writers of Nigeria now have a place to call their own, to which their names and other imprints can honourably be affixed.  This room bearing my name (Denja Abdullahi) is just one of the many here and many more to come. It is indeed gratifying.

“The first completed blocks have about 22 well serviced rooms like all normal hotels.”

