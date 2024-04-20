Nigeria’s Tunde Onakoya Shatters Chess Marathon World Record

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Nigerian chess master, coach, and the founder of Chess in Slums Africa Tunde Onakoya, has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest marathon chess with a play of 58 hours non-stop.

Onakoya set a new world record of 58 hours to raise $1m to educate children in underprivileged communities across Africa.

The chess-a-thon began on Wednesday, April 17, at New York City’s iconic Times Square and was concluded on Friday, April 19, 2024.

The 29-year-old broke the record of Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebs and Sjur Ferkingstad, who played for 56-hour, 9-minute in 2018.

The chest master confirmed his achievements in a post on his official X account, saying “We have done it.

“We’re pushing to 60 hours guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going.

“We have a fundraising goal to meet for the education of African children around the world.

“Let’s demonstrate to the world the incredible power of love. Together, we can make this happen”.

Earlier Onakoya had said he would be joined by New York’s National Chess Master, Shawn Martinez.

It read in part, “This record attempt requires a team of two players. Tunde Onakoya (NG) will be facing off against Shawn Martinez (US) for the challenge. Both players hold the title of National Masters.

“Shawn Martinez, a US National Master, renowned New York City chess legend, and chess coach, poses as a formidable adversary. Both Tunde Onakoya and Shawn Martinez will hold the record title.”

“This record is for the longest time to continuously play chess. This record is to be mentioned in hours, minutes, and seconds. This record is to be attempted by a team of two players,” it added.

However, Onakoyas’s achievement is yet to be verified by the Guinness World Record, as the Organisation had said it takes 12 weeks to review documentation and announce if a record attempt has been accepted or rejected.