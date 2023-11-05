NLC Accuses Uzodimma Of Assassination Attempt On Ajaero

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State of assassination attempt on its President, Joe Ajaero.

This is coming barely a week after Ajaero claimed that Uzodimma and the Imo State Commissioner of Police Ahmed Barde were responsible for assaulting and kidnapping him in Owerri, the state capital.

Advertisement

In a statement on Sunday signed by Benson Upah, Head of Media and Information, NLC, the union accused Uzodimma of raiding the community of Azalla Owalla in Emekuku, Owerri the hometown of Ajaero.

Upah said, “The brazen and violent assault on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, and others on November 1st, 2023, inside the State Secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Imo State, by Governor Hope Uzodimma, his thugs, and the State Police Commissioner, stands as a stark reminder of the lengths to which they are willing to go in their pursuit of suppression and brutality.

“In a shocking turn of events, on the morning of November 4th, 2023, Governor Hope Uzodimma, once again demonstrated his utter disregard for human rights and democratic principles by invading and attacking the community of Azalla Owalla in Emekuku, Owerri, Imo State – the hometown of NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

“It is evident that the Governor’s sinister objective is the assassination of the President of the Congress, a motive laid bare by this latest act of aggression on the community.

Advertisement

“This invasion was carried out under the misguided belief that Comrade Ajaero was still present, recovering from injuries inflicted by the police and hired thugs.”

The NLC also called on the Inspector General of Police to rein in the Imo State Police Commissioner saying “The Commissioner has become a tool of oppression in the hands of the fascist Governor, perpetrating intimidation and harassment on the people of Imo State. Immediate removal is essential to prevent an impending crisis.”

The union also urged President Bola Tinubu and all patriotic citizens of Nigeria not to remain silent in the face of this bloodshed while demanding that the Governor be held accountable.

“We believe that the President holds the means to rein in the excesses of the Governor, and these measures must be swiftly employed to safeguard lives and properties in the state.

“The people of Azalla Owalla are entitled to their peace, and the continued occupation of their community by the Police and Uzodimma’s thugs, in the wake of the assault on their fellow citizen, constitutes an ongoing insult.

Advertisement

“The occupying forces must immediately vacate the territory, granting the people the freedom to engage in their socioeconomic activities without the looming spectre of terror” the NLC said.