Wizkid Teases 4-Year Break From Music, Contemplates Career In Golf, Football

Nigerian afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed his intention to step away from the music scene.

Wizkid, the “Money & Love” crooner, announced his plan to take a four to five-year hiatus from music, hinting at pursuing a career in football or golf.

This announcement came via a series of Instagram posts on a Sunday, a few weeks after the funeral of his mother.

Writing in broken English, he playfully wrote, “Back in 4 years, make una papa chop him money small or maybe five or I fit still go dey play ball now.

“Or make I start dey play golf, Fifa or wrestling b*tch!”All of una dey craze! Everybody dey mad.

“On some G shit, I hope you mof*ckas alright body mind and soul and taking time out to enjoy with your loved ones.”

Wizkid’s most recent single, “Money & Love,” dropped on November 4, 2022, leaving his fans eager for more.

This track is part of his album, “More Love, Less Ego,” which was released in November August 2022 .

This isn’t the first time Wizkid has mentioned plans to take a break from music. In 2019, he shared his plans via his X account to step back, saying, “Gone till March! Thank you.”