Wizkid Teases 4-Year Break From Music, Contemplates Career In Golf, Football

Celebrities
By Justina Simon
Wizkid-Grammys
Wizkid

Nigerian afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed his intention to step away from the music scene.

Wizkid, the “Money & Love” crooner, announced his plan to take a four to five-year hiatus from music, hinting at pursuing a career in football or golf.

This announcement came via a series of Instagram posts on a Sunday, a few weeks after the funeral of his mother.

Writing in broken English, he playfully wrote, “Back in 4 years, make una papa chop him money small or maybe five or I fit still go dey play ball now.

“Or make I start dey play golf, Fifa or wrestling b*tch!”All of una dey craze! Everybody dey mad.

“On some G shit, I hope you mof*ckas alright body mind and soul and taking time out to enjoy with your loved ones.”

Wizkid’s most recent single, “Money & Love,” dropped on November 4, 2022, leaving his fans eager for more.

This track is part of his album, “More Love, Less Ego,” which was released in November August 2022 .

This isn’t the first time Wizkid has mentioned plans to take a break from music. In 2019, he shared his plans via his X account to step back, saying, “Gone till March! Thank you.”

