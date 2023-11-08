NLC Strike: Flight Operations To Be Grounded In Imo As Aviation Unions Comply

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to ground all flights operations in Imo State and as well picket the airports in Lagos and Abuja to ensure no flight goes in and out of the state.

The Labour Union confirmed the development to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday through its General Secretary Emmanuel Ugboaja.

Advertisement

Ugboaja attributed the move to the resolution announced earlier this week.

The NLC had announced plans to shut down all sectors in Imo State beginning from November 8.

Speaking on the development, Ugboaja said, “Subsequently we are going to put pressure on things that supply access to Imo State, which include electricity, aviation and its like.

“People are questioning if our actions will affect the election, well my response to that is we will have to verify from INEC, if it intends to carry out an election where workers are on strike.”

Advertisement

The NLC spokesman told THE WHISTLER that the union is not against election holding in the state.

Meanwhile, aviation unions have announced compliance with the NLC directive.

The aviation unions confirmed the immediate withdrawal of service in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER.

The statement was jointly signed by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE); Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN); Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, (ANAP), National Association of Aircraft Pilots; Engineers, (NAAPE) and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE).

The unions directed affiliates of NLC and TUC to withdraw all services to all Owerri flights both inwards and outwards from any airport in Nigeria with effect from midnight.

Advertisement

The aviation unions said, “In addition, the person of Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State is hereby declared persona non grata at all airports in Nigeria until he purges himself of bestial tendencies. Our unions will make further efforts through our international affiliations to blacklist Hope Uzodimma worldwide.

“Furthermore, all aviation workers in Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri are hereby directed to stay at home, also with effect from midnight today (08/11/2023) as directed by NLC and TUC.

“By this notice, the airports’ managements, airlines operating into and out of Owerri, intending airport passengers into and out of Owerri, and the general public are hereby advised about this situation so as to be forewarned.”